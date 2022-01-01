Do you remember how nice our last batch of Special Sauce was? Well, here's another flower from everyone here at Bubba Hempz!



We took the time to give these buds a pretty close trim, so they're definitely on the smaller side, but they look and smell gorgeous! Plus, with 19.4% CBDa and .06% Δ9 THC, we're confident that everyone will love this flower as much as we do.



Bred by Oregon CBD, Elektra is a cross between AC/DC and ERB, their go-to pollinator. This particular batch tested very high in farnesene, β-Myrcene, and a-pinene, so expect a sweet citrus scent (familiar to any fan of AC/DC), with the an added note of caramel pine.