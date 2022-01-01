About this product
Lifter is here!
As always, this flower was grown without any kind of pesticides, sprays, or synthetic fertilizers.
It contains 19.7% CBDa, and .06% Δ9 THC (THC level is an amount so low, that it was unable to be read by the lab equipment)! The dense, purple-tinged nugs are completely free of seeds, and although they haven't been trimmed super closely, look really good.
Terpene results are in, and the major players are all in attendance! β-Myrcene, β-Caryopyllene, farnesene, and a-Bisabolol all combine to create an incredible bouquet that evokes grape candy, buttery blueberry muffins, and sweet, pungent skunk.
Lifter is a cross between Suver Haze #50, and the go-to Oregon CBD pollinator, ERB. It was bred for the sole purpose of producing large, high-yielding plants, bursting with CBD, and it sure does it's job!
About this brand
Bubba Hempz
Bubba Hempz offers only the purest CBD and hemp oils, concentrates, tinctures, CBD for pets, CBD vape additives and cartridges, edibles and every other kind of cbd/ hemp product available.
We offer only the BIGGEST names in CBD like Made by Hemp, Bluebird Botanicals, Hemp Hookahzz, Proprietary Hemp, CBDfx, Pharma Hemp and so much more!
