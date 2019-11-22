Suver Haze!

This strain boasts medium-sized, dense, forest green buds, a delicious aroma reminiscent of ripe tropical fruit, and an impressive CBDa content of 19%+ .07% THC!



As is usually the case, this flower is extremely high β-Myrcene, which will account for a lot of the tropical fruit flavor. It also has a significant amount of farnesene, to which we can attribute the sharp citrus and woody pine that lingers throughout the aroma. Finally, we'd like to point out the notable concentration of trans-β-Ocimene, which contributes an herbaceous, floral scent to the overall bouquet.



The genetics are particularly interesting with this flower, as it's descended from a well-known high-THC strain called Neville's Haze. Our breeders took a Special Sauce female, crossed that with a Neville's Haze male, and selected a single phenotype which exhibited the most desirable characteristics (high CBD, mold resistant, high yield, etc.). This is how we arrived at Suver #8, which was then crossed with ERB, which is how we arrived at Suver Haze!