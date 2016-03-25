About this strain
Pineapple OG, also known as "Pineapple OG Kush" and "OG Pineapple," is a 70% sativa hybrid marijuana strain and is thought to be a cross between Pineapple Express and an unknown OG Kush hybrid. Pineapple OG has limited availability and probably only available on the West Coast. As a relatively rare find, the cannabinoid content of Pineapple OG is unclear, but both parent strains are known for their potency, so expect this one to be pretty strong. Smoke reports mention a sweet-spicy pineapple flavor and odors of lemon, pine and fuel, and Pineapple OG is said to provide an upbeat, cerebral high with a decent body buzz.
About this brand
In addition to being the first company to deliver transdermal cannabis products, Mary’s was first to market THCa and CBN.
We also discovered harvesting techniques for the isolation of CBC, and we continue to develop new cutting-edge approaches for isolating, manufacturing and marketing cannabis.
We’re here to provide our patients with a better quality of life through plant-based ingredients and innovations. Merging modern technology with established horticulture practices allows for the easy integration of the therapeutic power of cannabis into one’s daily routine. We believe that it has the power to heal bodies.