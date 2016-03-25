Pineapple OG, also known as "Pineapple OG Kush" and "OG Pineapple," is a 70% sativa hybrid marijuana strain and is thought to be a cross between Pineapple Express and an unknown OG Kush hybrid. Pineapple OG has limited availability and probably only available on the West Coast. As a relatively rare find, the cannabinoid content of Pineapple OG is unclear, but both parent strains are known for their potency, so expect this one to be pretty strong. Smoke reports mention a sweet-spicy pineapple flavor and odors of lemon, pine and fuel, and Pineapple OG is said to provide an upbeat, cerebral high with a decent body buzz.