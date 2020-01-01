 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Master Extractors

Master Extractors

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Master Extractors

Our process is a trade secret Imagine a vapor cartridge so flavorful that you can taste the strain it came from. The terpenes in our vapor cartridges are the authentic aromas and flavors that exist in the plant unchanged by our secret process. Super Smooth and Super Effective Tickling in the throat or irritation of the throat is usually caused by residual solvents or any of the commonly added substances to vapor cartridges to make them work. The absence of throat irritation tells all. If the vapor cartridge you use irritates your throat and lacks a robust authentic taste try Master Extractors. The Gold Standard in Vapor Cartridges Our proprietary process uses: NO Petroleum Solvents NO Butane NO Alcohol NO Propylene Glycol NO Glycerin NO Terpene removal or additions