Indica | Relaxing & Pain-Relieving
Ease into a relaxed state with an indica that’s perfect to help you unwind or get a good night’s sleep. A cross between Mint Chocolate Chip and The Cube, Black Mamba is a flavorful strain that tastes like sweet grapes with earthy undertones. It may be an effective anti-inflammatory and can aid in relieving symptoms associated with diabetes, hypertension, dysentery or anxiety.
LINEAGE
Mint Chocolate Chip x The Cube
THC LEVELS
22.4% THC
CBD LEVELS
0.0% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
2 - 4% terpenes
limonene, beta mycrene, nerolidol, alpha pinene
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.