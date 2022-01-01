About this product
Hybrid | Euphoric & Energetic
Jillybean was created by crossing Orange Velvet with Space Queen, making for a combination that won’t disappoint. Featuring aromas and flavors that are both earthy, grapefruity and citrusy, it’s a hybrid worth exploring. If you’re looking to feel happy or uplifted and energetic, then Jillybean is an effective choice to help with depression, stress, pain, fatigue and lack of appetite.
LINEAGE
Orange Velvet x Space Queen
THC LEVELS
21 - 25% THC
CBD LEVELS
.1% - .3% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
3 - 7% terpenes
beta myrcene, alpha pinene, beta caryophyllene, limonene
About this brand
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.