Hybrid | Euphoric & Energetic



Jillybean was created by crossing Orange Velvet with Space Queen, making for a combination that won’t disappoint. Featuring aromas and flavors that are both earthy, grapefruity and citrusy, it’s a hybrid worth exploring. If you’re looking to feel happy or uplifted and energetic, then Jillybean is an effective choice to help with depression, stress, pain, fatigue and lack of appetite.



LINEAGE

Orange Velvet x Space Queen



THC LEVELS

21 - 25% THC



CBD LEVELS

.1% - .3% CBD



TERPENE LEVELS

3 - 7% terpenes

beta myrcene, alpha pinene, beta caryophyllene, limonene