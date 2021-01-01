About this product
Medipack is a blended mix of THC and CBD that has sought after results regardless of its testing potency. The perfect intro to cannabis for newcomers and a welcomed addition for heavy users. This plant is terpene rich and a dream for Sativa & Hybrid enthusiasts.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.