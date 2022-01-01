About this product
Sativa | Uplifting
A cross between Afghani Hawaiian and Southeast Asia, this strain is the perfect way to start your day. This sativa strain
produces sweet citrus, chemical and cheesy notes with the citrus and cheese aromas remaining most prominent once cured. If relief from stress, nausea or lack of appetite is what you seek, this strain is ideal because of its initial uplift that levels off into deep relaxation.
LINEAGE
Afghani Hawaiian x Southeast Asia
THC LEVELS
24 - 28% THC
CBD LEVELS
.1% - 1% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
6 - 9% terpenes
terpinolene, beta myrcene, ocimene, beta caryophyllene
A cross between Afghani Hawaiian and Southeast Asia, this strain is the perfect way to start your day. This sativa strain
produces sweet citrus, chemical and cheesy notes with the citrus and cheese aromas remaining most prominent once cured. If relief from stress, nausea or lack of appetite is what you seek, this strain is ideal because of its initial uplift that levels off into deep relaxation.
LINEAGE
Afghani Hawaiian x Southeast Asia
THC LEVELS
24 - 28% THC
CBD LEVELS
.1% - 1% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
6 - 9% terpenes
terpinolene, beta myrcene, ocimene, beta caryophyllene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.