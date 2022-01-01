Sativa | Uplifting



A cross between Afghani Hawaiian and Southeast Asia, this strain is the perfect way to start your day. This sativa strain

produces sweet citrus, chemical and cheesy notes with the citrus and cheese aromas remaining most prominent once cured. If relief from stress, nausea or lack of appetite is what you seek, this strain is ideal because of its initial uplift that levels off into deep relaxation.



LINEAGE

Afghani Hawaiian x Southeast Asia



THC LEVELS

24 - 28% THC



CBD LEVELS

.1% - 1% CBD



TERPENE LEVELS

6 - 9% terpenes

terpinolene, beta myrcene, ocimene, beta caryophyllene