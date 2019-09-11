About this product
Sativa | Happy & Uplifting
Razzmatazz Live Sauce is derived from Skunk #1 Pheno. A sativa that’s highly potent with a robust terpene profile, Razzmatazz boasts an overall light yellow hue with bold golden undertones and a glistening smooth texture. Its strong aroma is sweet and fruity, like cantaloupe, candy and gum. If depression, stress, pain, inflammation or fatigue are symptoms you're looking to alleviate, then the euphoric and uplifting nature of Razzmatazz Live Sauce is worth exploring.
LINEAGE
Skunk #1 Pheno
THC LEVELS
72 - 83% THC
CBD LEVELS
.4 - 1.0% CBD
TERPENE LEVELS
17 - 21% terpenes
terpinolene, beta myrcene, ocimene, beta caryophyllene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
matter.
Matter has a disciplined approach to producing the highest-grade medical cannabis on the market. Matter offers the highest level of safe, effective and consistent therapeutic relief to people suffering from chronic medical conditions.