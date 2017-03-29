Sharksbreath is another strain with a funny name that can provide some serious relief. This indica-dominant hybrid comes from DNA Genetics and is a cross of Great White Shark and Lamb’s Bread. Its subtle aroma doesn’t smell of the ocean, but more like sweet and sour candy. Though it leans more indica, this flower tends to leave consumers feeling alert and ready to tackle the rest of their day without any hints of depression or anxiety. Sharksbreath plants flower by 9 weeks and will stay short. Its heavy colas make this strain a great choice for Sea of Green-style growing, where it produces very high yields.