Our journey began with a single seed of the legendary Pre-98 Bubba Kush, igniting our passion for cultivating connoisseur-quality cannabis. After twenty-five years, we're returning to our roots with 98 Reserve, a tribute to our progress. This innovative Indica cross captures the timeless essence of Pre-98 Bubba Kush, elevated with the modern classic Runtz. These sugar-coated buds emit a musky, herbal aroma with pungent notes of conifer and citrus that tingle the nostrils, followed by sweet, woodsy undertones that culminate in a robust, coffee-like exhalation. Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.