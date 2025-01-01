A powerful fusion of heritage and edge, 98K All-In-One Gold Blend is the pinnacle of our Gold Indica Standard. A heavy-hitting cross of our famous Black Diamond X and 98 Reserve, this richly layered cultivar blends classic Kush strength with an expressive and bold terpene profile. Its buds are a visual standout—lavender-toned with flashes of lime green and burnt orange, sealed in a glistening armor of resin-rich Trichomes. The nose opens with a candied citrus glaze, followed by sharp lemon zest and cooling waves of eucalyptus. As it settles, champagne effervescence and earthy funk emerge, adding depth and intrigue. The high delivers immediate clarity - an uplifting, cerebral rush that melts into a full-body calm. Potent without being sedative, it makes space for conversation, creativity, and presence. Intentional, layered, and bred for complexity, 98K All-In-One Gold Blend is a modern Kush evolution—a crown jewel in our latest lineup. Maven All-in-One Vaporizers are 100% cannabis-derived and strain-specific, sourced from Maven’s premium indoor flower. Blended in curated ratios with our ultra-refined, potent cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes, our award-winning Gold Blends create an exceptional entourage effect, amplifying the best qualities of Maven’s signature strains. The sleek and streamlined design ensures a sophisticated and convenient vaping experience of all your favorite Maven strains.