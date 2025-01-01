A powerful fusion of heritage and edge, 98K Gold Blend is the pinnacle of our Gold Indica Standard. A heavy-hitting cross of our famous Black Diamond X and 98 Reserve, this richly layered cultivar blends classic Kush strength with an expressive and bold terpene profile. Its buds are a visual standout—lavender-toned with flashes of lime green and burnt orange, sealed in a glistening armor of resin-rich Trichomes. The nose opens with a candied citrus glaze, followed by sharp lemon zest and cooling waves of eucalyptus. As it settles, champagne effervescence and earthy funk emerge, adding depth and intrigue. The high delivers immediate clarity - an uplifting, cerebral rush that melts into a full-body calm. Potent without being sedative, it makes space for conversation, creativity, and presence. Intentional, layered, and bred for complexity, 98K Gold Blend is a modern Kush evolution—a crown jewel in our latest lineup. Our Gold Blends are 100% Cannabis-Derived, and produced from Strain-Specific Terpenes of Maven’s Premium Indoor Flower. Blended in curated ratios with our ultra-refined and potent Cannabis Oil, these cartridges create an exceptional entourage effect that will amplify the best qualities of Maven’s Strains. A state-of-the-art process, using subcritical liquid carbon dioxide, as well as low applications of heat and pressure, creates a clean, refined, quality product every time. No artificial ingredients, non-cannabis-derived Terpenes, high temperatures, or harsh solvents are involved in the production of our cartridges; just 100% Cannabis-Derived Oil and Strain-Specific Terpenes that work together to create an unforgettable experience. All of the strains you know and love, with the Natural Terpene Profile of each flower strain, delivering optimum synergy in both flavor and potency.