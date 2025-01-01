A powerful fusion of heritage and edge, 98K is the pinnacle of our Gold Indica Standard. A heavy-hitting cross of our famous Black Diamond X and 98 Reserve, this richly layered cultivar blends classic Kush strength with an expressive and bold terpene profile. Its buds are a visual standout—lavender-toned with flashes of lime green and burnt orange, sealed in a glistening armor of resin-rich trichomes. The nose opens with a candied citrus glaze, followed by sharp lemon zest and cooling waves of eucalyptus - now elevated in Goldies form. As it settles, champagne effervescence and earthy funk emerge, adding depth and intrigue. The high delivers immediate clarity - an uplifting, cerebral rush that melts into a full-body calm. Every 98K Goldies Infused Pre-Roll 5-pack contains five 0.6g joints made exclusively from 98K flower, ultra-refined cannabis oil, and strain-specific kief. Pure infusion. Pure power. Pure 98K. Goldies are Maven’s premium infused cannabis pre-rolls — crafted for connoisseurs who demand purity, potency, and authenticity. Every element is 100% cannabis-derived, strain-specific, and terpene-rich — designed to deliver a clean, powerful, and flavorful smoke. Unlike other infused pre-rolls on the market, Goldies never include artificial terpenes, botanical additives, or cutting agents. Just premium indoor flower, meticulously paired with potent oil, terpene, and kief from the same strain, blended in perfect ratios to elevate the smoking experience. Potent without being sedative, 98K Goldies make space for conversation, creativity, and presence. Intentional, layered, and bred for complexity, 98 Karat is a modern Kush evolution—the result is a sophisticated infusion — smooth, aromatic, and undeniably powerful — made for those who expect more from cannabis.