Apples and Diamonds Gold Blend is a delectable Hybrid that combines the finest traits from two time-honored strains, Golden Applez BX1, and Black Diamond X #2. Each seasoned breath emits piquant notes of diesel, cracked black peppercorn, and lemon rind, offering hints of flora and dried apple that culminate into a smooth, flawless exhale. Our Gold Blends are 100% Cannabis-Derived, and produced from Strain-Specific Terpenes of Maven’s Premium Indoor Flower. Blended in curated ratios with our ultra-refined and potent Cannabis Oil, these cartridges create an exceptional entourage effect that will amplify the best qualities of Maven’s Strains. A state-of-the-art process, using subcritical liquid carbon dioxide, as well as low applications of heat and pressure, creates a clean, refined, quality product every time. No artificial ingredients, non-cannabis-derived Terpenes, high temperatures, or harsh solvents are involved in the production of our cartridges; just 100% Cannabis-Derived Oil and Strain-Specific Terpenes that work together to create an unforgettable experience. All of the strains you know and love, with the Natural Terpene Profile of each flower strain, delivering optimum synergy in both flavor and potency.