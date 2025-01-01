About this product
Apples & Diamonds Live Resin Sauce is a Hybrid concentrate derived from two time-honored strains, our Golden Applez and Black Diamond X. Adorned with glistening THCA crystals, this gilded extract offers piquant notes of cracked black peppercorn, lemon rind, and diesel that culminate in a flawless exhale reminiscent of dried apple with subtle hints of flora. Our concentrates are made from a variety of our Connoisseur-Grade Indoor Flower. Using triple-distilled solvent blends, we’re able to extract Cannabinoids and Terpenes into a variety of consistencies, including: Sauce, Shatter, Crumble, Cake Batter, and Sugar - ultimately producing some of the highest quality concentrate products on the market. Our artisanal made, craft-cannabis approach exceeds all marks, ultimately producing some of the highest quality concentrates on the market. We are diligent that each batch is held to the highest standard, ensuring unrivaled purity, flavor and potency.
About this brand
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
