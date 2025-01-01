Banana Dulce is a dessert-forward powerhouse that blends honeyed sweetness with a heavy-handed sedative punch. Teeming with banana-forward flavors—from banana candy to banana bread—this cultivar’s profile is decadent and indulgent with a slightly funky edge. The high arrives in waves: euphoric and imaginative at first, then melting into a full-body slowdown. It’s mentally curious but physically grounded, leaving you heavy behind the eyes and tranquil in the body. Banana Dulce is a sweet escape into stillness. Our premium concentrates are handcrafted from the finest connoisseur-grade, fresh frozen indoor flower. This highly selective process respects the integrity of the plant on all levels, including a thorough R&D to determine which Trichome-rich strains will perform most optimally as an extract. Our master extraction artists preserve the delicate, strain-specific, full spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes from your favorite Maven strains and craft a variety of high-quality, solventless concentrate consistencies that are cured to perfection. Our artisanal made, craft-cannabis approach exceeds all marks, ultimately producing some of the highest quality concentrates on the market. We are diligent that each batch is held to the highest standard, ensuring unrivaled purity, flavor, and potency.