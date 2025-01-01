Banana Jelly Cold Cured Live Rosin is a potent Indica-dominant cross of Banana Cream and Jealousy, bred by SeedJunky Genetics. This strain engages the senses with a creamy, mellow banana flavor that ripens into a piquant blend of warm spices and citrus. A nuanced diesel undertone enhances the exhale, offering a harmonious balance of alertness and relaxation. Our premium concentrates are handcrafted from the finest connoisseur-grade, fresh frozen indoor flower. This highly selective process respects the integrity of the plant on all levels, including a thorough R&D to determine which Trichome-rich strains will perform most optimally as an extract. Our master extraction artists preserve the delicate, strain-specific, full spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes from your favorite Maven strains and craft a variety of high-quality, solventless concentrate consistencies that are cured to perfection, including: 90u Ice Water Hash, Cold Cured Live Rosin and Live Rosin Jam. Our artisanal made, craft-cannabis approach exceeds all marks, ultimately producing some of the highest quality concentrates on the market. We are diligent that each batch is held to the highest standard, ensuring unrivaled purity, flavor, and potency.