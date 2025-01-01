Black Diamond Butter is a robust Cold-Cure Live Rosin, an Indica-dominant blend of cold cured rosins derived from two of our heaviest flower strains, Black Diamond X and Umami Butter. This crown jewel was discovered through rosin alchemy – the combining of two complimentary strain extracts, enhancing their synergistic Terpene profiles, to create a curated, innovative flavor experience. The potent Black Diamond X lineage in this concentrate offers prominent notes of nose-tingling lemon, fuel, and cracked pepper upon inhalation, followed by the mouthwatering, smooth creaminess of Umami Butter lingering on the exhale. Our premium concentrates are handcrafted from the finest connoisseur-grade, fresh frozen indoor flower. This highly selective process respects the integrity of the plant on all levels, including a thorough R&D to determine which trichome-rich strains will perform most optimally as an extract. Our master extraction artists preserve the delicate, strain-specific, full spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes from your favorite Maven strains and craft a variety of high-quality, solventless concentrate consistencies that are cured to perfection, including: 90u Ice Water Hash, Cold Cured Live Rosin, Fresh Pressed Live Rosin, and Live Rosin Jam. Our artisanal made, craft-cannabis approach exceeds all marks, ultimately producing some of the highest quality concentrates on the market. We are diligent that each batch is held to the highest standard, ensuring unrivaled purity, flavor, and potency.