Black Diamond X Cold Cured Live Rosin, which has truly become an in-house and fan favorite, is a hard-hitting and deeply relaxing extract of the Indica cross of Black Diamond OG and our very own Award-Winning XXX OG strains. This Cold Cured Live Rosin is the latest release from our Solventless Line, and offers the potent and Terpene-rich experience of Black Diamond X in an exciting new way. The Terpene profile of this strain is elevated in extract form, with strong notes of diesel and lemon intensifying upon exhalation. True to its Indica nature, total body relaxation and a euphoric head buzz work together to create a deeply calming and soothing experience. Our premium concentrates are handcrafted from the finest connoisseur-grade, fresh frozen indoor flower. This highly selective process respects the integrity of the plant on all levels, including a thorough R&D to determine which Trichome-rich strains will perform most optimally as an extract. Our master extraction artists preserve the delicate, strain-specific, full spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes from your favorite Maven strains and craft a variety of high-quality, solventless concentrate consistencies that are cured to perfection, including: 90u Ice Water Hash, Cold Cured Live Rosin, Fresh Pressed Live Rosin, and Live Rosin Jam. Our artisanal made, craft-cannabis approach exceeds all marks, ultimately producing some of the highest quality concentrates on the market. We are diligent that each batch is held to the highest standard, ensuring unrivaled purity, flavor, and potency.
About this brand
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
