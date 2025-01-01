The Maven Extracts Duo line is a limited, single-source concentrate experience presented in a Split Jar featuring the finest, most optimal extract consistencies of your favorite Maven strains. Our newest release highlights our pungent, Indica-dominant Black Diamond X, expressed in two separate forms: Cold Cured Live Rosin and 90u Ice Water Hash. Our Black Diamond X Cold Cured Live Rosin is produced with our premium fresh-frozen Black Diamond X flower, pressed in a high-pressure rosin press and then Cold Cured. In contrast, our Black Diamond X 90u Water Hash uses a gentle process of ice-water extraction. Explore the subtle nuances of earth, diesel, and spice with each extract, or combine them to create a unique profile that's just right for you. Each batch is held to the highest standard on all levels, allowing maximum preservation of essential Cannabinoids and delicate Terpenes that ensures a solventless, potent, exceptional flavor. Our premium concentrates are handcrafted from the finest connoisseur-grade, fresh frozen indoor flower. This highly selective process respects the integrity of the plant on all levels, including a thorough R&D to determine which Trichome-rich strains will perform most optimally as an extract. Our master extraction artists preserve the delicate, strain-specific, full spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes from your favorite Maven strains and craft a variety of high-quality, solventless concentrate consistencies that are cured to perfection, including: 90u Ice Water Hash, Cold Cured Live Rosin, Fresh Pressed Live Rosin and Live Rosin Jam. We are constantly expanding our archive of extracts, our latest being our innovative Duo line, an exclusive, custom concentrate experience presented in a split jar, featuring two different expressions of the same strain, allowing users to combine them or explore the subtle nuances of each extract individually. Our artisanal made, craft-cannabis approach exceeds all marks, ultimately producing some of the highest quality concentrates on the market. We are diligent that each batch is held to the highest standard, ensuring unrivaled purity, flavor, and potency.