Black Diamond X Warm Cured Live Rosin Badder is a hard-hitting and deeply relaxing Indica Live Rosin derived from a cross of our Black Diamond OG and our very own Award-Winning XXX OG strains, and warm-cured into a badder. OG lovers will appreciate the classic palate of this concentrate made from this exciting new cross. The potent strain has an earthy and musky aroma, with diesel undertones upon exhalation, and has a savory flavor profile to match. Black Diamond X Warm Cured Live Rosin Badder provides total body relaxation and a euphoric head buzz that work together to help alleviate tension, pain, and stress. Elevate your senses with the distinctive full-bodied flavor of this Indica-dominant extract, offering a medley of savory, spicy, herbaceous notes reminiscent of pine, fuel, and peppercorns that pay homage to the classic OG strains. Our premium concentrates are handcrafted from the finest connoisseur-grade, fresh frozen indoor flower. This highly selective process respects the integrity of the plant on all levels, including a thorough R&D to determine which Trichome-rich strains will perform most optimally as an extract. Our master extraction artists preserve the delicate, strain-specific, full spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes from your favorite Maven strains and craft a variety of high-quality, solventless concentrate consistencies that are cured to perfection, including: 90u Ice Water Hash, Cold Cured Live Rosin, Fresh Pressed Live Rosin, Live Rosin Badder and Live Rosin Jam.
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
