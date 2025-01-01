Black Diamond X is a hard-hitting and deeply relaxing Indica, derived from Black Diamond OG and our very own Award-Winning XXX OG. OG lovers will appreciate the classic scent and palate of this exciting new cross. These colorful, Trichome-filled, dense buds emit an earthy and musky aroma with diesel undertones and have a savory flavor profile to match. Black Diamond X provides total body relaxation and a euphoric head buzz that work together to help alleviate tension, pain and stress. Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.