This cultivar is a potent, OG-driven indica that brings together the dense, grounded structure of Black Diamond X with the softer, more nuanced influence of Blue Lotus. The nugs are structured and compact, heavily coated in silvered Trichomes, with a broad aromatic range that resists definition—inviting interpretation rather than instruction.

Maven's Research and Development half-ounce minis showcase exclusive micro-batches of unique phenotypes currently under evaluation. By testing and providing feedback, you can help shape the industry and influence the future of Maven cannabis. As we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible, we value your input and look forward to your thoughts on these emerging strains. Scan the QR Code and take the R&D Survey to give feedback & have a chance to win Maven gear!