Maven Genetics is proud to present the Black Lotus (All-In-One) Gold Blend, our newest cannabis-derived terpenes and strain-specific cannabis oil blend, from one of our newest flagship strains. The Black Lotus strain commands attention before it’s understood. Dark in expression, yet composed in delivery, this Indica-leaning cultivar — born of Black Diamond and Blue Lotus — merges deep OG intensity with a refined, cultivated elegance. A surge of pungent gas and dark, toasted warmth fills the air, setting expectations before a single note is tasted. The buds are tight and sculptural, saturated in deep violet, dusted with a muted frost that feels deliberate —sophisticated, composed, and inherently showstopping. The aromatics unfold with controlled intensity. Rich and velvety at first, the nose opens into bold gas and dark toast, edged with peppery spice and seasoned oak. On the palate, the vapor moves smoothly and commanding — resonant and rich — carrying a warm, savory sweetness that exhales clean and lingers with restraint. The Black Lotus (All-In-One) Gold Blend experience settles in quietly but decisively. Focus sharpens without strain, the body remains grounded, and sound takes on added dimension. Black Lotus (All-In-One) Gold Blend is not indulgent; it is controlled, self-assured, and deeply composed — the distillation of a cultivar defined by depth, balance, and calm intensity. Maven All-in-One Vaporizers are 100% cannabis-derived and strain-specific, sourced from Maven’s premium indoor flower. Blended in curated ratios with our ultra-refined, potent Cannabis Oil and Cannabis-Derived Terpenes, our award-winning Gold Blends create an exceptional entourage effect, amplifying the best qualities of Maven’s signature strains. The sleek and streamlined design ensures a sophisticated and convenient vaping experience of all your favorite Maven strains.