Black Lotus commands attention before it’s understood. Dark in expression, yet composed in delivery, this Indica-leaning cultivar—born of Black Diamond and Blue Lotus—merges deep OG intensity with a refined, cultivated elegance. A surge of pungent gas and dark, toasted warmth fills the air, setting expectations before a single note is tasted. The buds are tight and sculptural, saturated in deep violet, dusted with a muted frost that feels deliberate—sophisticated, composed, and inherently showstopping. The aromatics unfold with controlled intensity. Rich and velvety at first, the nose opens into bold gas and dark toast, edged with peppery spice and seasoned oak. On the palate, the smoke moves smooth and commanding—resonant and rich—carrying a warm, savory sweetness that exhales clean and lingers with restraint.The experience settles in quietly but decisively. Focus sharpens without strain, the body remains grounded, and sound takes on added dimension. Black Lotus is not indulgent; it is controlled, self-assured, and deeply composed—a cultivar defined by depth, balance, and calm intensity. Now available in a new format - Black Lotus Goldies Infused Pre-Rolls.

Pure infusion. Pure Power. Pure Black Lotus.

Goldies are Maven’s premium infused cannabis pre-rolls — crafted for connoisseurs who demand purity, potency, and authenticity. Each Black Lotus Goldies Infused Pre-Roll 5-Pack contains five 0.6g joints made exclusively from our indoor-cultivated Black Lotus flower, coated with ultra-refined Black Lotus cannabis oil, and then dusted with Black Lotus kief. Every element is 100% cannabis-derived, strain-specific, and terpene-rich — designed to deliver a clean, powerful, and flavorful smoke. Unlike other infused pre-rolls on the market, Goldies never include artificial terpenes, botanical additives, or cutting agents. Just premium indoor flower, meticulously paired with potent oil, terpene, and kief from the same strain, blended in perfect ratios to elevate the smoking experience. The result is a sophisticated infusion — smooth, aromatic, and undeniably powerful — made for those who expect more from cannabis.