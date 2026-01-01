Black Lotus commands attention before it’s understood. Dark in expression yet composed in delivery, this indica-leaning cultivar—born of Black Diamond and Blue Lotus—merges deep OG intensity with a refined, cultivated elegance. A surge of pungent gas and dark, toasted warmth fills the air, setting expectations before a single note is tasted. The buds are tight and sculptural, saturated in deep violet, dusted with a muted frost that feels deliberate—sophisticated, composed, and inherently showstopping.The aromatics unfold with controlled intensity. Rich and velvety at first, the nose opens into bold gas and dark toast, edged with peppery spice and seasoned oak. On the palate, the smoke moves smooth and commanding—resonant and rich—carrying a warm, savory sweetness that exhales clean and lingers with restraint.The experience settles in quietly but decisively. Focus sharpens without strain, the body remains grounded, and sound takes on added dimension. Black Lotus is not indulgent; it is controlled, self-assured, and deeply composed—a cultivar defined by depth, balance, and calm intensity.

Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.