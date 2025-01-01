The Blue Agapē strain, from which this Cold Cured Live Rosin is derived, is an Indica cross of our Blue Lotus and White Runtz strains, and the first strain we released through our Research & Development line. A potent, hard-hitting strain with a memorable Terpene Profile, which because of its high Terpene Content, offers a bold aroma, flavor profile, and unique and long-lasting high. Earthy, spicy, pine-forward notes experienced upon breaking the nugs apart are enhanced with every flavor-packed hit. Similar to its parent strains, Blue Agapē Cold Cured Live Rosin offers a mellow, relaxing high that is both medicinal and enjoyable for recreational purposes. Our premium concentrates are handcrafted from the finest connoisseur-grade, fresh frozen indoor flower. This highly selective process respects the integrity of the plant on all levels, including a thorough R&D to determine which Trichome-rich strains will perform most optimally as an extract. Our master extraction artists preserve the delicate, strain- specific, full spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes from your favorite Maven strains and craft a variety of high-quality, solventless concentrate consistencies that are cured to perfection, including: 90u Ice Water Hash, Cold Cured Live Rosin, Fresh Pressed Live Rosin, and Live Rosin Jam. Our artisanal made, craft-cannabis approach exceeds all marks, ultimately producing some of the highest quality concentrates on the market. We are diligent that each batch is held to the highest standard, ensuring unrivaled purity, flavor and potency.