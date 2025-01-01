Blue Agapē, an Indica cross of our Blue Lotus and White Runtz and the first strain we released through our Research & Development line, is a potent, hard-hitting strain with a memorable Terpene Profile. While two Phenotypes of this new strain (#9 and #23) went head to head, our community favored #9, and we are excited to bring it into full production. Because of its high Terpene Content, this Indica offers a bold aroma, flavor profile, and unique and long- lasting high. Earthy, spicy, pine-forward notes experienced upon breaking the nugs apart are enhanced with every flavor-packed hit. Similar to its parent strains, Blue Agapē offers a mellow, relaxing high that is both medicinal and enjoyable for recreational purposes. ﻿Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.