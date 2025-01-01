About this product
An exciting selection from a cross of two classic Maven strains. This standout indica-leaning phenotype blends the bold, piney intensity of Blue Agapē with the nostalgic, musky richness of 98 Reserve. Chosen for its layered aroma, dense structure, and distinct expression, it delivers a grounded, full-bodied experience with notes of sweetness and spice throughout. Our Research & Development line grants us the opportunity to make our community as an integral part of our exclusive Pheno-Hunting process. Integrating consumer testing and feedback, we then decide which Phenotypes will be chosen for production as a part of our next Seasonal Collection. Limited micro-batches of our latest elite strains are now available through our R&D line. Scan the QR code to give feedback & have a chance to win Maven gear!
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
