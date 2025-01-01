Blue Lotus Cold Cured Live Rosin is a potent and pungent Indica extract that packs a flavorful and heavy-hitting punch. Its aroma leans more towards its OG lineage, but still retains gassy undertones, while its flavor profile is diesel-forward. Bold Terpenes are experienced to the fullest with each inhale, and are a perfect representation of the flower you know and love; and much like the flower, this extract is a true Indica, so a little goes a long way. Deeply relaxing, calming, and sedating, Blue Lotus Cold Cured Live Rosin is a great choice for those looking to decompress, relieve stress and tension, or get a solid night of rest. Our premium concentrates are handcrafted from the finest connoisseur-grade, fresh frozen indoor flower. This highly selective process respects the integrity of the plant on all levels, including a thorough R&D to determine which Trichome-rich strains will perform most optimally as an extract. Our master extraction artists preserve the delicate, strain- specific, full spectrum cannabinoids and terpenes from your favorite Maven strains and craft a variety of high-quality, solventless concentrate consistencies that are cured to perfection, including: 90u Ice Water Hash, Cold Cured Live Rosin, Fresh Pressed Live Rosin, and Live Rosin Jam. Our artisanal made, craft-cannabis approach exceeds all marks, ultimately producing some of the highest quality concentrates on the market. We are diligent that each batch is held to the highest standard, ensuring unrivaled purity, flavor, and potency.