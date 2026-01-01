A cross of Blue Gelato #41 and our very own XXX OG, this strain was the selected winner out of 12 different Phenotypes that all showed amazing traits. True to its OG lineage, this pungent and heavy-hitting Indica has an intense, gassy aroma and Terpene Profile that is complemented by earthy notes and sweet undertones. The high comes on fast and strong, with a heavy-headed cerebral buzz followed by deep physical relaxation and euphoria. As a true Indica, Blue Lotus offers many traits that can assist with treating pain, stress, insomnia, anxiety and nausea or loss of appetite. Whether you’re enjoying this strain recreationally or using it medicinally, it is sure to provide a bold experience for the senses and a strong, long-lasting high. In 2026, Maven is proud to present the classic Blue Lotus strain in an exciting new format - Blue Lotus Goldies Infused Pre-Rolls - made exclusively from Blue Lotus - strain-specific flower, oil and keif in natural, bleach-free rolling papers.

Pure infusion. Pure power. Pure Blue Lotus.

Goldies are Maven’s premium infused cannabis pre-rolls — crafted for connoisseurs who demand purity, potency, and authenticity. Each Blue Lotus Goldies Infused Pre-Roll 5-Pack contains five 0.6g joints filled with our carefully indoor-cultivated Blue Lotus flower, coated with ultra-refined Blue Lotus cannabis oil, and then dusted with Blue Lotus kief. Every element is 100% cannabis-derived, strain-specific, and terpene-rich — designed to deliver a clean, powerful, and flavorful smoke. Unlike other infused pre-rolls on the market, Goldies never include artificial terpenes, botanical additives, or cutting agents. Just premium indoor flower, meticulously paired with potent oil, terpene, and kief from the same strain, blended in perfect ratios to elevate the smoking experience. The result is a sophisticated infusion — smooth, aromatic, and undeniably powerful — made for those who expect more from cannabis.