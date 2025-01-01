Blue Lotus Live Resin Diamonds are a true Indica-dominant concentrate for those seeking a tranquilizing experience derived from a mighty cross of Blue Gelato #41 and XXX OG. The scent of rosemary is quite distinctive, with its woody, herby fragrance, and is enhanced by aromatic notes of black pepper that blossom into an intense, long-lasting high with sedative effects. Mined with meticulous care using both heat and pressure, our crystallized THCA Diamonds are sourced from a Terpene-rich Live Resin Sauce. This precision process ensures an unparalleled level of purity and potency, allowing for the best expression of each strain's characteristics. Our concentrates are made from a variety of our Connoisseur-Grade Indoor Flower. Using triple-distilled solvent blends, we’re able to extract Cannabinoids and Terpenes into a variety of consistencies, including: Sauce, Shatter, Crumble, Cake Batter, and Sugar - ultimately producing some of the highest quality concentrate products on the market. Our artisanal made, craft-cannabis approach exceeds all marks, ultimately producing some of the highest quality concentrates on the market. We are diligent that each batch is held to the highest standard, ensuring unrivaled purity, flavor and potency.