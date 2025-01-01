Blueberry Zkz Gold Blend is a potent Sativa that packs a punch, providing a creative cerebral high and physical relaxation without the heavy body sensation. This strain's flavor palate is well-rounded, with spicy undertones complimenting the sweet, fruity notes and hints of fresh berries. Creating an uplifting and energetic experience, Blueberry Zkz is an excellent strain for mood elevation and stress relief. Our Gold Blends are 100% Cannabis-Derived, and produced from Strain-Specific Terpenes of Maven’s Premium Indoor Flower. Blended in curated ratios with our ultra-refined and potent Cannabis Oil, these cartridges create an exceptional entourage effect that will amplify the best qualities of Maven’s Strains. A state-of-the-art process, using subcritical liquid carbon dioxide, as well as low applications of heat and pressure, creates a clean, refined, quality product every time. No artificial ingredients, non-cannabis-derived Terpenes, high temperatures, or harsh solvents are involved in the production of our cartridges; just 100% Cannabis-Derived Oil and Strain-Specific Terpenes that work together to create an unforgettable experience. All of the strains you know and love, with the Natural Terpene Profile of each flower strain, delivering optimum synergy in both flavor and potency.