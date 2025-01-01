Goldies are Maven’s premium infused cannabis pre-rolls — crafted for connoisseurs who demand purity, potency, and authenticity. Blueberry Zkz is a sweet, potent Sativa that packs an energizing punch and leaves the mind buzzing long after the last hit. Each inhale touches on the fruity elements of this Terpene Profile, with sweet notes of Blueberry and zestful notes from its Tangie lineage shining through. An instant and uplifting cerebral rush sparks creativity, relieves tension, and elevates your mood while sending a wave of relaxation throughout the body. Subtle notes of tang and spice are experienced upon exhalation, with a bold range of effects that follow. Each Blueberry ZKZ Goldies Infused Pre-Roll 5-pack contains five 0.6g joints made exclusively from strain-specific Blueberry ZKZ flower, ultra-refined cannabis oil, and kief. Pure infusion. Pure power. Pure Blueberry ZKZ. Every Goldies element is 100% cannabis-derived, strain-specific, and terpene-rich — designed to deliver a clean, powerful, and flavorful smoke. Unlike other infused pre-rolls on the market, Goldies never include artificial terpenes, botanical additives, or cutting agents. Just premium indoor flower, meticulously paired with potent oil, terpene, and kief from the same strain, blended in perfect ratios to elevate the smoking experience. Blueberry ZKZ melts away physical tension without a heavy body sensation, allowing for a high that remains alert and active while also assisting with aches and pains - now elevated in Goldies form. The result is a sophisticated infusion — smooth, aromatic, and undeniably powerful — made for those who expect more from cannabis.