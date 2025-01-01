Blueberry Zkz is a sweet, potent Sativa that packs an energizing punch and leaves the mind buzzing long after the last hit. Each inhale touches on the fruity elements of this Terpene Profile, with sweet notes of Blueberry, and zestful notes from its Tangie lineage shining through. An instant and uplifting cerebral rush sparks creativity, relieves tension, and elevates your mood while sending a wave of relaxation throughout the body. Subtle notes of tang and spice are experienced upon exhalation, with a bold range of effects that follow. Physical tension melts away without a heavy body sensation, allowing for a high that remains alert and active while also assisting with aches and pains. Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.