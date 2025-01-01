About this product
Blueberry Zkz is a sweet, potent Sativa that packs an energizing punch and leaves the mind buzzing long after the last hit. Each inhale touches on the fruity elements of this Terpene Profile, with sweet notes of Blueberry, and zestful notes from its Tangie lineage shining through. An instant and uplifting cerebral rush sparks creativity, relieves tension, and elevates your mood while sending a wave of relaxation throughout the body. Subtle notes of tang and spice are experienced upon exhalation, with a bold range of effects that follow. Physical tension melts away without a heavy body sensation, allowing for a high that remains alert and active while also assisting with aches and pains. Every Maven Pre-Roll is packed with our Premium Indoor Flower, in natural, unbleached rolling paper for a flavorful, consistent and smooth smoke. Each 5-Pack contains five Half-Gram Joints.
About this brand
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
