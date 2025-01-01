BluZangria is a vibrant Sativa that fuses two Maven favorites into one remarkable cultivar. Born from the award-winning Sour Sangria and the fan-favorite Blueberry ZKZ, this strain carries the dense, colorful structure of its Sangria lineage with vivid violet and sapphire hues, dusted in glistening Trichomes. Its aroma bursts with ripe blueberries, tangy citrus, and subtle floral spice, translating into a smooth smoke layered with sweet, sour, and zesty notes. The effects are bright and energizing, sparking creativity and focus while uplifting the mood with a refreshing, long-lasting cerebral buzz, now elevated in Goldies form. Each Goldies Infused Pre-Roll 5-Pack contains five 0.6g joints made exclusively from BluZangria, ensuring a smooth, strain-authentic infusion with elevated potency. Pure infusion. Pure power. Pure BluZangria. Goldies are Maven’s premium infused cannabis pre-rolls — crafted for connoisseurs who demand purity, potency, and authenticity. Each Goldies Infused Pre-Roll 5-pack contains five 0.6g joints made exclusively from our award-winning indoor flower, ultra-refined cannabis oil, and strain-specific kief. Every element is 100% cannabis-derived, strain-specific, and terpene-rich — designed to deliver a clean, powerful, and flavorful smoke. Unlike other infused pre-rolls on the market, Goldies never include artificial terpenes, botanical additives, or cutting agents. Just premium indoor flower, meticulously paired with potent oil, terpene, and kief from the same strain, blended in perfect ratios to elevate the smoking experience. BluZangria Goldies encapsulate the very best of Sour Sangria and Blueberry ZKZ, refined into a bold, flavorful expression - the result is a sophisticated infusion — smooth, aromatic, and undeniably powerful — made for those who expect more from cannabis.