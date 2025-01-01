BluZangria is a vibrant Sativa that fuses two Maven favorites into one remarkable cultivar. Born from the award-winning Sour Sangria and the fan-favorite Blueberry ZKZ, this strain carries the dense, colorful structure of its Sangria lineage with vivid violet and sapphire hues, dusted in glistening Trichomes. Its aroma bursts with ripe blueberries, tangy citrus, and subtle floral spice, translating into a smooth smoke layered with sweet, sour, and zesty notes. The effects are bright and energizing, sparking creativity and focus while uplifting the mood with a refreshing, long-lasting cerebral buzz. BluZangria captures the very best of Sour Sangria and Blueberry ZKZ, refined into a bold, flavorful expression destined to become a new Maven Sativa classic. Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.