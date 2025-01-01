Chem 51 All-In-One Gold Blend is a chem lover’s dream. Pure front-to-back gas with all the attitude of its legendary lineage. Originally bred by Compound Genetics and pheno-hunted by Maven Genetics as part of the Eye Candy collaboration, this cross layers new dimensions onto a classic. Loud chem funk dominates with sharp notes of peppery spice and cooling mint, delivering a vapor that’s as bold as it is complex. The high begins with a cerebral jolt of energy before easing into deep body relaxation, leaving you uplifted yet blissfully at ease. A modern take on a timeless profile, Chem 51 All-In-One Gold Blend honors its roots while carving out a place as a future classic. Maven All-in-One Vaporizers are 100% cannabis-derived and strain-specific, sourced from Maven’s premium indoor flower. Blended in curated ratios with our ultra-refined, potent cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes, our award-winning Gold Blends create an exceptional entourage effect, amplifying the best qualities of Maven’s signature strains. The sleek and streamlined design ensures a sophisticated and convenient vaping experience of all your favorite Maven strains.