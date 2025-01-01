Chem 51 Gold Blend is a chem lover’s dream. Pure front-to-back gas with all the attitude of its legendary lineage. Originally bred by Compound Genetics and pheno-hunted by Maven Genetics as part of the Eye Candy collaboration, this cross layers new dimensions onto a classic. Loud chem funk dominates with sharp notes of peppery spice and cooling mint, delivering a vapor that’s as bold as it is complex. The high begins with a cerebral jolt of energy before easing into deep body relaxation, leaving you uplifted yet blissfully at ease. A modern take on a timeless profile, Chem 51 Gold Blend honors its roots while carving out a place as a future classic. Our Gold Blends are 100% Cannabis-Derived, and produced from Strain-Specific Terpenes of Maven’s Premium Indoor Flower. Blended in curated ratios with our ultra-refined and potent Cannabis Oil, these cartridges create an exceptional entourage effect that will amplify the best qualities of Maven’s Strains. A state-of-the-art process, using subcritical liquid carbon dioxide, as well as low applications of heat and pressure, creates a clean, refined, quality product every time. No artificial ingredients, non-cannabis-derived Terpenes, high temperatures, or harsh solvents are involved in the production of our cartridges; just 100% Cannabis-Derived Oil and Strain-Specific Terpenes that work together to create an unforgettable experience. All of the strains you know and love, with the Natural Terpene Profile of each flower strain, delivering optimum synergy in both flavor and potency.