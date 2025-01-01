Chem 51 is a chem lover’s dream. Pure front-to-back gas with all the attitude of its legendary lineage. Bred by Compound Genetics and pheno-hunted by Maven Genetics as part of the Eye Candy collaboration, this cross layers new dimensions onto a classic. Loud chem funk dominates with sharp notes of peppery spice and cooling mint, delivering a smoke that’s as bold as it is complex. The high begins with a cerebral jolt of energy before easing into deep body relaxation, leaving you uplifted yet blissfully at ease. A modern take on a timeless profile, Chem 51 honors its roots while carving out a place as a future classic. Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but</p><p>don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.