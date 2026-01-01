Gleaming with a silver sheen and stacked with Trichomes, Chroma is a striking cross of our multiple award-winning Prizm and Black Diamond X — two powerhouse cultivars known for their bold Terpene profiles and heavy-handed effects. This next-generation phenotype reflects its name with radiant bag appeal and a bold aromatic spectrum that opens with citrus rind and sharp pine, then deepens into notes of dark stone fruit, floral musk, and clean fuel. On the inhale, Chroma delivers a smooth, layered smoke — bright and biting up front, with a velvety finish that lingers on the palate. The high is equally dynamic: body-melting and mind-soothing, yet clear enough to invite quiet introspection or creative focus. A true connoisseur's cultivar, Chroma flower is not just eye-catching — it’s genre-defining. Sharp, radiant, and precision-bred to shine, Chroma lives up to its name - now elevated in Goldies form.

Pure infusion. Pure power. Pure Chroma.

Goldies are Maven’s premium infused cannabis pre-rolls — crafted for connoisseurs who demand purity, potency, and authenticity. Each Goldies Infused Pre-Roll 5-pack contains five 0.6g joints made exclusively from our award-winning indoor flower, ultra-refined cannabis oil, and strain-specific kief. Every element is 100% cannabis-derived, strain-specific, and Terpene-rich — designed to deliver a clean, powerful, and flavorful smoke. Each Chroma Goldies Infused Pre-Roll 5-pack contains five 0.6g joints made exclusively from our award-winning indoor Chroma flower, ultra-refined cannabis oil, and strain-specific Chroma kief. Every element is 100% cannabis-derived, strain-specific, and Terpene-rich — designed to deliver a clean, powerful, and flavorful smoke. Unlike other infused pre-rolls on the market, Chroma Goldies never include artificial terpenes, botanical additives, or cutting agents. Just premium indoor flower, meticulously paired with potent oil, terpene, and kief from the same strain, blended in perfect ratios to elevate the smoking experience. The result is a sophisticated infusion — smooth, aromatic, and undeniably powerful — made for those who expect more from cannabis.