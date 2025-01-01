Chrome Dome is a citrus bomb with an electric edge — bred by Compound Genetics and pheno-hunted by Maven for those chasing something truly fresh. A cross of Lemonheadz and Eye Candy, this striking cultivar showcases vibrant green and purple buds accented by magenta highlights, all wrapped in dense layers of glistening Trichomes. The nose bursts with sharp grapefruit and bright lemon zest — effervescent, tangy, and full of mouth-watering depth. On the inhale, syrupy sweetness gives way to unexpected notes of anise and licorice, adding nuance to its zesty profile and delivering a bold, expressive smoke that lingers on the palate. The effects hit fast and ride high — euphoric, clear-headed, and creatively charged. This one’s a head-turner. Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.