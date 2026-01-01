Maven Genetics is proud to present the Black Lotus Gold Blend, our newest cannabis-derived terpenes and strain-specific cannabis oil blend, from one of our newest flagship strains. The Black Lotus strain commands attention before it’s understood. Dark in expression, yet composed in delivery, this Indica-leaning cultivar — born of Black Diamond and Blue Lotus — merges deep OG intensity with a refined, cultivated elegance. A surge of pungent gas and dark, toasted warmth fills the air, setting expectations before a single note is tasted. The buds are tight and sculptural, saturated in deep violet, dusted with a muted frost that feels deliberate —sophisticated, composed, and inherently showstopping. The aromatics unfold with controlled intensity. Rich and velvety at first, the nose opens into bold gas and dark toast, edged with peppery spice and seasoned oak. On the palate, the vapor moves smoothly and commanding — resonant and rich — carrying a warm, savory sweetness that exhales clean and lingers with restraint. The Black Lotus Gold Blend experience settles in quietly but decisively. Focus sharpens without strain, the body remains grounded, and sound takes on added dimension. Black Lotus Gold Blend is not indulgent; it is controlled, self-assured, and deeply composed — the distillation of a cultivar defined by depth, balance, and calm intensity. Our Gold Blends are 100% Cannabis-Derived, and produced from Strain-Specific Terpenes of Maven’s Premium Indoor Flower. Blended in curated ratios with our ultra-refined and potent Cannabis Oil, these cartridges create an exceptional entourage effect that will amplify the best qualities of Maven’s Strains. A state-of-the-art process, using subcritical liquid carbon dioxide, as well as low applications of heat and pressure, creates a clean, refined, quality product every time. No artificial ingredients, non-cannabis-derived Terpenes, high temperatures, or harsh solvents are involved in the production of our cartridges; just 100% Cannabis-Derived Oil and Strain-Specific Terpenes that work together to create an unforgettable experience. All of the strains you know and love, with the Natural Terpene Profile of each flower strain, delivering optimum synergy in both flavor and potency.