Dirty Laundry All-In-One Gold Blend is derived from award-winning flower born from two of Maven’s most legendary strains. The resulting Gold Blend isn’t just distilled from greatness — it reveals it. The Prizm strain lends its precise terpene architecture and radiant resin production, while FKAFL brings density, depth, and unmistakable aromatic intensity. Dirty Laundry’s buds arrive sculpted and substantial, glazed in luminous frost. When they are broken apart, the aroma opens sharp. Citrus peel moves over gas and sweet funk, before widening into pine resin and bright tang with a restrained floral lift - and the vapor reflects the flower’s intensity. Sweet and savory tones move across the palate in textured layers, resolving into a clean, persistent brightness. Dirty Laundry All-In-One Gold Blend leaves nothing concealed.

Maven All-in-One Vaporizers are 100% cannabis-derived and strain-specific, sourced from Maven’s premium indoor flower. Blended in curated ratios with our ultra-refined, potent cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes, our award-winning Gold Blends create an exceptional entourage effect, amplifying the best qualities of Maven’s signature strains. The sleek and streamlined design ensures a sophisticated and convenient vaping experience of all your favorite Maven strains.