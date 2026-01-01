Dirty Laundry Gold Blend is derived from award-winning flower born from two of Maven’s most legendary strains. The resulting Gold Blend isn’t just distilled from greatness — it reveals it. The Prizm strain lends its precise terpene architecture and radiant resin production, while FKAFL brings density, depth, and unmistakable aromatic intensity. Dirty Laundry’s buds arrive sculpted and substantial, glazed in luminous frost. When they are broken apart, the aroma opens sharp. Citrus peel moves over gas and sweet funk, before widening into pine resin and bright tang with a restrained floral lift - and the vapor reflects the flower’s intensity. Sweet and savory tones move across the palate in textured layers, resolving into a clean, persistent brightness. Dirty Laundry Gold Blend leaves nothing concealed.

Our Gold Blends are 100% Cannabis-Derived, and produced from Strain-Specific Terpenes of Maven’s Premium Indoor Flower. Blended in curated ratios with our ultra-refined and potent Cannabis Oil, these cartridges create an exceptional entourage effect that will amplify the best qualities of Maven’s Strains. A state-of-the-art process, using subcritical liquid carbon dioxide, as well as low applications of heat and pressure, creates a clean, refined, quality product every time. No artificial ingredients, non-cannabis-derived Terpenes, high temperatures, or harsh solvents are involved in the production of our cartridges; just 100% Cannabis-Derived Oil and Strain-Specific Terpenes that work together to create an unforgettable experience. All of the strains you know and love, with the Natural Terpene Profile of each flower strain, delivering optimum synergy in both flavor and potency.