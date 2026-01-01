About this product
Born from two of Maven’s most legendary strains, this award-winning cultivar doesn’t just inherit greatness — it reveals it. Prizm lends precise terpene architecture and radiant resin production, while FKAFL brings density, depth, and unmistakable aromatic intensity. The buds arrive sculpted and substantial, glazed in luminous frost. Broken apart, the aroma opens sharp. Citrus peel moves over gas and sweet funk before widening into pine resin and bright tang with a restrained floral lift. Sweet and savory tones move across the palate in textured layers, resolving into a clean, persistent brightness. Dirty Laundry leaves nothing concealed.
Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance
of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.
Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance
of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.
About this brand
Maven Genetics
Connoisseurs of quality since 1998, Maven Genetics was founded with one goal: to breed and cultivate premium and exotic indoor cannabis of the highest quality. They are focused on ensuring that every step of the process delivers on that goal. Maven's lab-tested, exclusive strains have been developed through years of selective breeding, and each one has been handpicked to showcase the plant’s highest potential, and curated to elevate their customer’s lives; to make every experience unforgettable. Maven's state-of-the-art indoor facility utilizes the latest in agronomic technology and sustainable grow techniques. They are involved in every element of the seed-to-sales process, crafting premium products that deliver unparalleled experiences. Their flower is hand trimmed and carefully handled to maintain the integrity and quality of each flower.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000742-LIC
