Born from two of Maven’s most legendary strains, this award-winning cultivar doesn’t just inherit greatness — it reveals it. Prizm lends precise terpene architecture and radiant resin production, while FKAFL brings density, depth, and unmistakable aromatic intensity. The buds arrive sculpted and substantial, glazed in luminous frost. Broken apart, the aroma opens sharp. Citrus peel moves over gas and sweet funk before widening into pine resin and bright tang with a restrained floral lift. Sweet and savory tones move across the palate in textured layers, resolving into a clean, persistent brightness. Dirty Laundry leaves nothing concealed.

Whether you are an experienced connoisseur or a novice, Maven Minis offer the perfect balance

of quantity and quality, delivering the same high caliber experience as our full-sized flower, but in a convenient and travel-friendly package. These compact 14g Mylars may contain smaller nugs - but don't be fooled by their size! Each bag is packed with the same nuanced, top-tier Maven Genetics strains you know and love.