FKAFL Gold Blend is a masterful, award-winning cross of our L.A. Rouge and The Soap, offering a flavor profile that is as complex as it is refined. A sweet, inviting sensation of citrus and diesel deepens with each draw and a fusion of subtle nuances similar to rosemary, red fruit, and hints of cheese create a savory, charcuterie-like experience, followed by a smooth, lavender-rich exhale that cleanses the palate. Like the classic pairing of fine wine with artisanal cheese, this sophisticated Hybrid is a true sensory delight and is ideal for those seeking a euphoric, indulgent sense of serenity. Maven All-in-One Vaporizers are 100% cannabis-derived and strain-specific, sourced from Maven’s premium indoor flower. Blended in curated ratios with our ultra-refined, potent cannabis oil and cannabis-derived terpenes, our award-winning Gold Blends create an exceptional entourage effect, amplifying the best qualities of Maven’s signature strains. The sleek and streamlined design ensures a sophisticated and convenient vaping experience of all your favorite Maven strains.